CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway juvenile.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Hannah Guffey was last seen on Monday at 10 p.m. Her parents saw her before going to bed. The next morning, her parents found she was not home and called 911.
Guffey is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and is possibly wearing a Champion brand red t-shirt and a black pullover sweatshirt as these articles of clothing were missing from her home. A rainbow colored fuzzy backpack is also missing.
Officials believe Guffey is still in the Clarksville, TN or Oak Grove, KY areas.
Anyone with information should call 911 or Investigator Angela Christian at 931-648-0611 ext. 13407.
