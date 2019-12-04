Police lights
(KCTV5 News)

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in looking for a burglary suspect.

Authorities say the burglary happened at two homes, one in the 3000 block of Old Clarksville Pike and another in the 5000 block of Old Clarksville Pike. The burglaries happened on Tuesday sometime between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Geoff Blanchard at 931-648-0611 ext. 13408 or submit a tip with the new MoCoInfo App. 

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477) or go online to www.P3tips.com/591. Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people involved in a crime. All calls remain anonymous. 

