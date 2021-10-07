CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy was charged after law enforcement said he broke the law during a traffic stop in September.
Deputy William Baker was with official misconduct, official oppression, and aggravated perjury on Thursday. The charges come after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about the traffic stop on Sept. 5.
During the review of the complaint and traffic stop itself, police said that Baker “did not follow his training or policy during the stop.” As a result, police said Baker “violated the law” and he was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 10.
The District Attorney’s Office reviewed the incident, and the Grand Jury returned an indictment for Baker’s arrest on Wednesday. They set his bond at $20,000.
