Montgomery County sees second winter storm in less than a week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Winter weather is here in Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee as snow and ice covers many parts of the roads across our area.
Officials in Montgomery County are urging people to stay off the roads if at all possible.
“Based on the information we have been monitoring, this is likely to be a significant snow event. Mayor Pitts and I have been in communication with first responders as well as our highway and street department leadership and are urging people to stay home on Monday, if they can. The more vehicles on the road the more the snow is compacted and with freezing temps it turns into ice, making driving conditions more challenging,” Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett said.
Clarksville's Street Department says they began salting bridges and slick areas to prepare for the second winter storm its had in less than a week.
The departments says they are prepared to work around the clock and will clear all main routes first before working on the secondary roads.
“Road crews and equipment are ready to go but with the amount of snow predicted and the freezing temperatures, it will take crews longer to clear the streets. We are asking for patience. The less vehicles on the roads, the faster the streets can be cleared and the safer everyone will be,” Clarksville Mayor Pitts said.
News4 has a crew out in Clarksville on Monday morning where the weather has changed from snowfall to sleet and freezing rain.
Many cars driving on main roads like Wilma Rudolph Boulevard are being cautious due to the slick roads and low visibility.
If you are unable to stay home today, make sure to take your time and drive slow.
