MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville-Montgomery County school bus was involved in a minor wreck while it was headed to school on Friday morning.
School officials tell us the crash happened on International Boulevard. A semi reportedly hit the side view mirror of the school bus while over 30 students were on board.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash. The school bus's damage was minor and it was able to continue its route to the school. We were not told which school it was headed to.
News4 is working to find out if the school bus was stopped when the wreck happened and if any charges will be filed against the semi driver.
Stay with News4 for updates.
