MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Starting Friday, Montgomery County says they will open registration for residents within Phase 2A and 2B of the state vaccination plan.

Montgomery County residents 55 and older, as well as those within phases 2a and 2b, will now be able to register for their COVID-19 vaccination, according to a release from the county.

Phase 2a and 2b includes those working in social services, some public transit workers, postal workers and some utility workers. Corrections staff not included in previous phases will also be included in the new phase.

The new vaccination phase also coincides with the lifting of a county mask mandate, which expires Friday just before midnight.

News4 has reached out to the state health department to determine whether the remaining 88 counties under state guidance will move into Phase 2a/2b as well.

To find the full list of who is eligible under the new phase and find out where you can get your COVID-19 vaccination, click here.