CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County government offices are opening two hours later than usual on Friday due to icy conditions on bridges and roads in the area.
City officials say Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett decided to open offices late after communicating with the highway department, EMA and EMS about road conditions.
Cold weather is here. For emergencies place the following items in your vehicle: blankets, water, windshield scraper, flashlight with fresh batteries, jumper cables & a first aid kit. Have plenty of fuel & properly inflated tires. If you need THP assistance, dial *THP (*847). pic.twitter.com/QNvW4rs1OD— TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) February 10, 2021
City officials say all offices are expected to be open by 10 a.m. Friday.
The Montgomery County Health Department will start administering COVID-19 vaccines at 10:30 a.m.. City officials say anyone with an appointment scheduled for an earlier time should come at 10:30.
News4's Ryan Breslin is in Clarksville this morning monitoring the icy road conditions.
