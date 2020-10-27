MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The emergency order that requires facing coverings in Montgomery County has been reinstated.

Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett signed the mandate on Tuesday.

“Our trajectory is moving in the wrong direction. While I appreciate there are differing opinions about masks, our local data suggests they work to reduce the incidence of this virus. Based on my conversations with other community leaders, we feel the mask mandate is in the best health interest of our residents,” said Mayor Durrett.

Durrett's latest order says cloth or face coverings that cover the nose and mouth of a person must be worn to help from spreading COVID-19 while out in public unable to social distance. Some exceptions of the mandate include children 12 years or younger, someone who can't wear a mask due to a health conditions, or while eating and drinking.

Active cases in the county have more than doubled from 225 at the end of September to 532 cases by the end of October. The latest 14-day average is 50 new cases per day.

Back on September 29th, Mayor Durrett decided against extending the mask mandate after it was in place since July.

Just two weeks ago, Mayor Durrett tested positive for COVID-19. He told News4 he will quarantine at home for the "required amount of time" and will make sure to follow the contact tracing protocol.

The mandate will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28th and is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on October 31st.

Nearby counties including Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson County have also reinstated their mask mandates due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.