Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett tests positive for COVID-19

Jim Durrett, who is the Mayor of Montgomery County, said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. 

Jim Durrett said he will quarantine at home for the "required amount of time" and will make sure to follow the contact tracing protocol.

"I am feeling well and continue to encourage the residents of Montgomery County to practice CDC guidelines and precautions such as wearing a mask, social distancing and repeatedly washing your hands," Durrett said in an email to News 4 on Monday.

Durrett added he will attend all regularly scheduled meetings electronically including Monday night's formal commission meeting. 

