MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Mayor Durrett has announced Friday that the mask mandate for residents will be expiring September 8, 2020.
While the mandate is being lifted for most areas, those working in businesses that will be serving the public and cannot consistently social distance will be asked to continue to wear their masks. Anyone entering a county, city or school facility will also be required to wear a mask as well.
However, if any of the following apply to you, you will not be required to wear a face covering:
- Within one's residence or automobile, unless transporting others for hire
- By a child twelve (12) years of age or younger
- By someone who has trouble breathing due to underlying health condition or another bona fide medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face covering
- By someone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance
- While eating or drinking
- While outdoors, unless the person cannot substantially maintain appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person's household
- While working under conditions where appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person's household is substantially maintained
- In situations in which wearing a face covering poses a safety or security risk
- While in a house of worship unless require by that house of worship, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged
- While in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strong encouraged
The mayor encourages everyone to continue to wear masks as needed and continue to practice social distancing.
