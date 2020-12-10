MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett will extend the county's mask mandate until late December. 

The last 14 days of COVID-19 case data from Montgomery County shows an average of 103 new cases per day. 

In that time there were 18 more hospitalizations and 15 COVID-related deaths. 

The new mask mandate extension is now set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on December 29. 

See the full list of county-by-county mask mandates below: 

Tennessee counties with and without mask mandates

 
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing county mayors in 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties to institute a mask mandate in their counties. This order is set to end Oct. 30, 2020. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
County Mask Mandate (yes, no)
Bedford
Benton
Cannon
Cheatham No
Clay
Coffee
Cumberland
Davidson Yes
Decatur
DeKalb No
Dickson No
Franklin
Giles
Grundy
Henry Yes
Hickman No
Houston
Humphreys No
Jackson No
Lawrence
Lewis
Lincoln
Macon
Marshall
Maury No
Montgomery Yes
Moore
Overton
Perry
Pickett
Putnam No
Robertson Yes
Rutherford Yes
Smith
Stewart
Sumner Yes
Tennessee (statewide) No
Trousdale
Van Buren
Warren Yes
Wayne Yes
White
Williamson Yes
Wilson Yes

