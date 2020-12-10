MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett will extend the county's mask mandate until late December.
The last 14 days of COVID-19 case data from Montgomery County shows an average of 103 new cases per day.
In that time there were 18 more hospitalizations and 15 COVID-related deaths.
The new mask mandate extension is now set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on December 29.
See the full list of county-by-county mask mandates below:
Tennessee counties with and without mask mandates
|County
|Mask Mandate (yes, no)
|Bedford
|Benton
|Cannon
|Cheatham
|No
|Clay
|Coffee
|Cumberland
|Davidson
|Yes
|Decatur
|DeKalb
|No
|Dickson
|No
|Franklin
|Giles
|Grundy
|Henry
|Yes
|Hickman
|No
|Houston
|Humphreys
|No
|Jackson
|No
|Lawrence
|Lewis
|Lincoln
|Macon
|Marshall
|Maury
|No
|Montgomery
|Yes
|Moore
|Overton
|Perry
|Pickett
|Putnam
|No
|Robertson
|Yes
|Rutherford
|Yes
|Smith
|Stewart
|Sumner
|Yes
|Tennessee (statewide)
|No
|Trousdale
|Van Buren
|Warren
|Yes
|Wayne
|Yes
|White
|Williamson
|Yes
|Wilson
|Yes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.