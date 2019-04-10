MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office need your help in locating suspects responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries on Merritt Lewis Lane early this morning.
According to investigators, the burglaries happened between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Three vehicles were burglarized and an additional four vehicles were broken into and rummaged through.
The suspects stole a rifle, three firearm magazines, binoculars, tools, a camera, hand and power tools, and financial paperwork.
None of the vehicles look to be forcefully entered, with investigators believing they entered the vehicles through unlocked doors.
“We can’t emphasis enough the need to remove all personal belongings from your vehicle and lock all your doors,” said Sandra Brandon, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call 911 or Investigator Cody Lannom at 931-648-0611 ext. 13421.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online here. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people involved in a crime.
