The Imagination Library is a household name in Tennessee. The program encourages young children to read, but the pandemic is hitting one midstate chapter of the program especially hard.
As an English professor, Marisa Sikes of Clarksville loves that four-year-old daughter Mary is so taken by books.
"There's a bunny in it!" Mary exclaimed, holding up a favorite book. "I love bunnies cause they're cute!"
"We've read to her for a really long time, since she was a baby," smiled Marisa.
Those moments reading together are the times Marisa will always remember. She's growing her little girl's love of books by enrolling her in the Imagination Library program. The program was started by Dolly Parton where a child up to five-years-old is mailed a free book every month.
COVID could create a problem for the more than 8,400 children enrolled in Montgomery County.
Though costs are split with the Governor's Early Literacy Foundation, the Imagination Library of Montgomery County has had to miss two major fundraisers due to the pandemic.
Board co-chair Karen Morrow said those fundraisers were vital.
"If we cannot raise $21,000 to get us to 2021, we will have to suspend the program in October," she said. "It's heartbreaking. It makes me want to cry. I will have to sit down and write to all the children who enrolled and tell them we can't fund the program anymore."
"During the pandemic, so many incomes are lost," said Marisa. "I can imagine there are people who can't afford books."
For the sake of those families, Marisa hopes donations will come to the Imagination Library of Montgomery County.
"Yes, I love when my mom reads to me," said Mary
To help, you can donate to the Imagination Library of Montgomery County at https://www.governorsfoundation.org/give. For it to go to this specific chapter, the gift must be designated to Montgomery County.
Checks can also be made payable to Montgomery County Imagination Library and sent to Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville TN 37040.
Karen also shared this link; https:/connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/f0c449d9-8287-4204-a35c-f6cb0aa6ac8c?637341349561703077__;!!PRtDf9A!4fflu4hj-hnlgGoorPaIgyirnFdX39DgFiLBlzbbEYpOE2IeP4HrWa1PJVNpajjLXjIW$
