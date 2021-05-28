MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Beginning June 1st, the Montgomery County COVID-19 vaccination site will have a new location.

Health Department officials say the newest site will be at the Moore Magnet Elementary School on Madison Street. They say the site is expected to remain at the school through July 30th, 2021.

The county's current site is located at the old SEARS in the Governor's Square Mall.

“I believe I speak for the community when I say how grateful we are to the Carfaro Family and Governor’s Square Mall management for their generosity and kindness while they graciously hosted our health department in the former SEARS Automotive Center,” Montgomery County Health Director Joey Smith said.

The Moore Magnet Elementary School vaccination location offers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone ages 12 and up. The site is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and does not require appointments.

To schedule an appointment or find out more information on Montgomery County Health Department services, click here or call 931-648-5747.