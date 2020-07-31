MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - The mayor has once again extended the mask mandate for Montgomery County.

Mayor Jim Durrett, signed Emergency Executive Order 13 on Friday, which extended the mask mandate until August 10.

The order states that people should wear masks that cover their nose and mouth in the following locations:

within all publicly-accessible areas of commercial business establishments

in public outdoor areas where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained

within the publicly-accessible areas of business offices where there is direct interaction with the public and social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.

The emergency order has the following expectations:

Any person who is of age 12 or under

Any person who cannot safely wear a face covering because he/she has trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face covering

Anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove a face-covering without assistance

Persons in a private residence

Persons who are outdoors, unless the person cannot substantially maintain appropriate 6-foot social distancing from others outside of the person's household

Persons while eating or drinking

Persons in a place of worship or participating in any type of religious ceremony or activity attendant thereto (unless a face-covering is required by the place of worship or other location where the religious ceremony is taking place), although persons in places of worship or otherwise participating in religious ceremonies or activities attendant thereto are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19

Persons within private motor vehicles, unless such vehicle is being used for public transportation or a vehicle for hire

Persons working under conditions where appropriate social distancing of at least six feet from others outside the person's household is substantially maintained

Persons present in government facilities, or on government premises, who shall be subject to the rules and regulations of the governmental entity operating the facility or premises. • Persons present in the public areas of all Montgomery County government facilities will wear cloth or other face-coverings, subject to the age and health restrictions outlined herein, and subject to number

Persons in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election; although such persons are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19

Persons who are engaging in strenuous exercise and/or physical activity, provided, however, that such persons shall maintain 6-foot social distancing when not wearing a face covering

Persons for whom wearing a face-covering would pose a safety or security risk

The mayor started the mask mandate in Montgomery County on July 6 and then, previously extended it to August 3.

For more information on the Montgomery County COVID-19 response, click here or call 931-648-5787.