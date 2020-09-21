MONTGOMERY COUNTY MAP

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett signed Emergency Order 19 to extend Emergency Order 18, which requires wearing a face-covering by all employees of businesses open to the public within Montgomery County. 

The current order is extended from September 22 at 12:01 a.m. through September 29 at 12:01 a.m.

Exceptions to wearing a face-covering include the following:

  • Within one's residence or automobile, unless transporting others for hire;
  • By a child twelve (12) years of age or younger;
  • By someone who has trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face-covering;
  • By someone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face-covering without assistance;
  • While eating or drinking;
  • While outdoors, unless the person cannot substantially maintain appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person's household;
  • While working under conditions where appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person's household is substantially maintained;
  • In situations in which wearing a face-covering poses a safety or security risk;
  • While in a house of worship unless required by that house of worship, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged; or
  • While in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged.

