Montgomery County map

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has extended the emergency order that requires the wearing of masks in the county. 

This extension is the fifth extension of the order. 

Download PDF Emergency Order 21

“We want to make sure that our most vulnerable population, those 65-and-older who want a COVID-19 vaccination, are fully vaccinated before considering a change in the mask mandate. We have seen a significant downward trend with less deaths and cases per capita than every county that touches Montgomery County and we are the only one with a mask mandate,” Mayor Durrett tells us.

The order goes into effect 12:01 a.m. February 28, 2021, and is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on March 27, 2021.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.