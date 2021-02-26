MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has extended the emergency order that requires the wearing of masks in the county.
This extension is the fifth extension of the order.
“We want to make sure that our most vulnerable population, those 65-and-older who want a COVID-19 vaccination, are fully vaccinated before considering a change in the mask mandate. We have seen a significant downward trend with less deaths and cases per capita than every county that touches Montgomery County and we are the only one with a mask mandate,” Mayor Durrett tells us.
The order goes into effect 12:01 a.m. February 28, 2021, and is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on March 27, 2021.
