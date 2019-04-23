Something big could be coming to Clarksville. Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett is asking the commission to approve the purchase of land downtown for a $105-million event center. The mayor believes this could mean major economic growth for the area.
Residents are sharing several different opinions on the proposal.
There's a picture hanging at Strawberry Alley Ale works in Clarksville. It shows the building empty with owner Tom Cunningham overseeing the creation of the new business.
"Everybody in Clarksville knows about him," said manager Alicia Brewer. "He's very well-known."
Brewer said Cunningham was always a believer in growing and building his city.
Just over two weeks ago, Cunningham passed away.
"It was absolutely devastating," said Brewer. "Getting this was some of the hardest news I've had to receive."
The restaurant remains, servers rushing to serve the customers flowing in during busy lunch hours. The back patio could soon have the city's prime view of that big new proposal, the event center.
Mayor Durrett's proposal includes a basketball court and ice rinks. It'd go at the corner of First and Main and stretch to College and Second.
The mayor said payment will come from things including hotel/motel taxes, sales taxes from inside the center and tenant fees. The next step would be for the county commission to buy the land.
Some residents have shared concerns about what will happen to traffic in the area.
Brewer, however, sees this as a major help to all the downtown businesses.
"I think that'll give everybody who comes and travels to Clarksville for an event center, they'll get to really see what makes Clarksville homey and makes us so special," she said. "I would love to show the benefit of us, and that's what Tom would've wanted, to really show how popular and revitalized Clarksville's getting. Tom wanted to bring a little Nashville here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.