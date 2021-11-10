MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville-Montgomery County School educators Katherine Lawson and Kimberly Adams are using their military experience to provide a unique vantage point for both women, which they use in their daily interactions with students.

Adams has 13 years of combined experience in the national guard and active duty to go along with five years of teaching experience. She is currently a third-grade teacher at Sango Elementary School in Clarksville.

“Kids thrive off structure, and discipline is not about yelling," Adams said. "In the military, I learned organization, discipline, and structure. “I’ve brought those things into my classroom.”

Adams developed an interest in helicopters at a young age, as her dad told stories about his experience as a helicopter mechanic.

As a result, she looked for career paths where she could fly helicopters and started with medivac helicopters.

Adams sets high expectations for her students. One of the core values she emphasizes with them is integrity.

“One of the words on the wall in my classroom is integrity," Adams said. "It’s one of the first things we talk about at the beginning of the year."

Lawson drew the attention of Adams through the way that she interacts with her students and other faculty members. Adams saw her positive impact and decided to talk to the school's administration about getting her recognized.

“She is just fantastic,” Adams said. “She always goes above and beyond. The kids get so excited to see her.”

Lawson provides her students with prizes to incentivize them do their best in the classroom.

Whether it be in the classroom or the cafeteria, Lawson is willing to do whatever her school needs. She credits her work ethic and kind spirit to her military career and her mother.

Lawson grew up as a military child, while her mother worked as an emergency room nurse. When her mother encountered a Marine or Sailor who needed extra support, she invited them to her home.

“You never know what someone else is going through,” Lawson said.

Lawson encourages all veterans to consider careers in education.

“It gives you something to do, out of the house, and it’s rewarding,” Lawson said.