CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrated Monday the funds they have raised for local charities around Middle Tennessee.
Montgomery County officials reported they raised $15,560 for five local charities as well as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with the Wooly Winter No Shave Fundraiser.
With the Wooly Winter No Shave Fundraiser, deputies were able to forego shaving for the months of November, December, and January by making a $100 donation. All proceeds from the fundraiser were divided equally among six charities.
“We look forward to this fundraiser every year,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “Not only do our deputies enjoy not having to shave for a few months, but it also allows us to give back to the community we serve.”
Other charities that received funds from deputies included Soldier and Families Embraced, FuelKids, Urban Ministries Safe House, YAIPaks, Concerns for Police Survivors, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The funds were equally divided amongst each charity officials reported.
Montgomery County officials said deputies will have the opportunity to continue wearing their beards through the month of March.
