It's a debate between local government transparency and security. Monday night, the Montgomery County Commission voted to ban the public from using devices like a smartphone to livestream their meetings. Nearly the entire commission voted for this to pass. One commissioner has concerns.
"Unfortunately, I think we created a precedent of going down a road I don't think we should be going down," said Commissioner Joshua Beal.
Beal was the only vote against the ban.
"If we're going to limit social media and livestreaming, I don't think we're being as open as we should be."
Beal said he wants transparency and for as many people to know what's happening in their community as possible. He said the livestream from someone's phone only helps.
Members of the media would be required to ask permission to livestream ahead of a commission meeting.
At Monday night's meeting, Sheriff John Fuson pushed for the ban.
"When they carry on recording areas of this building that may not make us safe, then that's a security concern that needs to be addressed," he said.
In a written statement Tuesday, the sheriff said;
“The safety of our citizens, public servants, and the places that they assemble is paramount. We have a fast growing and diverse community that deserves to be heard and to have a say in how our community grows, and I want to provide the safest arena possible for that to happen.
I have a duty to protect our community and I take that duty seriously. As threats to our community continue to evolve, I will continue to progressively pursue avenues to counter those threats.”
Many members of the commission also voiced safety concerns for the room and courthouse as the reasons for their vote.
As for getting information from the meetings to the community, the county does stream the meetings, though it's on a delay of several seconds. The meetings are kept on a YouTube page.
"There's always an issue with the government wanting to only allow themselves do something and not let the general public do it," said Beal. "I'm afraid that we left ourselves in a situation where we're going to regret this situation later."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.