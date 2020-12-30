CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Animal Care and Control building will be closed to the public from December 31st through January 4th, 2021.

This is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County. The entire facility will be closed for cleaning.

Owners surrenders of family pets will not be accepted while the facility is closed. They tell News4 that strays may still be brought to the facility.

No adoptions will take place during this time.

Just earlier today, Montgomery County announced the suspension of in-person court sessions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.