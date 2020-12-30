CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Animal Care and Control building will be closed to the public from December 31st through January 4th, 2021.
This is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County. The entire facility will be closed for cleaning.
Owners surrenders of family pets will not be accepted while the facility is closed. They tell News4 that strays may still be brought to the facility.
No adoptions will take place during this time.
Just earlier today, Montgomery County announced the suspension of in-person court sessions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County courts just told News4 that all jury trials sched…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.