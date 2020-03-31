CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts issued a "shelter at home" order Tuesday night in response to the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Montgomery County currently has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The order goes into effect Wednesday and remains until at least April 8. Under the mayors' orders, all gatherings of 10 people are strictly prohibited.
“Who am I to tell people not to go to church?” Pitts told the City Council Tuesday in a video conference. “But I prayed on this and I believe this is the right thing to do for the next week. It’s a small price to pay, perhaps, to prevent a family from losing a loved one.”
Residents of the county have been directed to stay at home unless engaging in essential activities or services, which includes healthcare services, utilities, media, food distribution, gas stations, and banking. Non-essential businesses will close.
Pitts also noted that this order is not just "urging" people to stay at home; it is directing them. Pitts said they have the legal authority to enforce the order.
“We fully expect a high level of voluntary compliance,” said City Attorney Lance Baker in a news release. “But remember, this is all about a public health emergency and necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a deadly pandemic. Our police leadership, Chief Al Ansley and his deputy chiefs, are going to be serious about this.”
Those who violate the shelter at home order could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor and are subject to fines and even arrest, Baker said.
If the order needs to be extended, the governments will do so in seven day increments.
