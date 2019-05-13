CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a woman who evaded arrest Saturday.
Officials say 30-year-old Lacie Sloan is wanted for evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and driving on a revoked/suspended license.
Deputies initially responded to a home on the 2500 block of Dotsonville Road after receiving a call for a suspicious vehicle. They found Sloan in the back yard with a trailer hooked up to her car.
Sloan told the deputies that she had permission from the homeowners to be on their property. While officials tried to confirm that with the homeowners, Sloan "detached the trailer and exited the yard at a high rate of speed," accoridng to the Sheriff's Office.
Officials say Sloan was last seen in a maroon 1999 Ford Expedition. She is five-foot-four and weighs around 110 pounds. Sloan has red hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who sees her or has information on this case should call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.