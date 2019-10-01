CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County deputies have responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the South Ridge Subdivision off Highway 12, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that several suspects have been detained for questioning. At this time, there is no danger to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.
We are on scene in the South Ridge Subdivision off Hwy 12 in response to multiple reports of shots being fired. Several suspects have been detained for questioning. At this time there is no danger to the public. We will provide updates as they become available.— MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsotn) October 1, 2019
