CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A married couple have been charged with aggravated child abuse after a grand jury indictment, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.
The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Jayce Patrick Jones, 33, and Jordyn Compton Jones, 32, on three counts each of aggravated child abuse and neglect – under 8 years of age.
Both were arrested on Monday.
The Tennessee Department of Children Services received an out-of-county complaint concerning a possible case of child abuse and neglect involving an infant. DCS contacted the Sheriff’s Office to initiate an investigation.
The findings of the investigation were presented to the September grand jury, which returned a sealed indictment.
Both were released from custody after posting bonds of $25,000 each.
