NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – If Nashville residents are looking for some time at the beach, they don’t have to drive eight hours to find it.
The beach is free at Montgomery Bell State Park 40 minutes west of Nashville. It may not be the ocean, but it’s sand and water, just outside of the Music City.
“It’s just like riding a bike if you want to move just peddle,” Courtney Morse said.
The Bell as the Park as it called by regulars is a popular destination for paddle boats, canoes, and kayaks. It’s a mid-June antidote for moms dads and kids that are COVID crazy.
“It’s just fun to get out and do something and the paddle boats are great on a day like today. We were all going stir crazy anyway,” mother Kelly Galyean said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.