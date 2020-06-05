Montgomery Bell Academy is removing a statue of a confederate soldier that's been a part of their campus for 21 years. The school said the statue of Sam Davis will be gone within a week.
"I think this is a small but necessary step that needed to happen," said MBA alumni Matt Miccioli. "The statue was put in place in 1999. It should have never been erected. The idea Sam Davis needed to be cherry picked as a single honorable example, I thought, was ridiculous."
Thursday, Miccioli started a petition to remove the Davis statue. It was only hours later the school announced the statue is being taken down.
The statement said:
"Note from Headmaster Gioia:
MBA understands the concerns about the Sam Davis statue, and we will remove the statue from the campus within the week.
It was placed on the campus because of Sam Davis's pre-Civil War connection to one of MBA's predecessor schools and the attributes of loyalty and friendship associated with his life and story. We recognize the ways in which this story and Sam Davis's association with the Confederacy have become increasingly troubling, particularly as perspectives on the past have shifted. We strive to be an inclusive community, not one that either is or is perceived as racist or supportive of values that demean or marginalize others. In that spirit and with that conviction, we will remove the statue."
"It was something that had probably been talked about with faculty for a long time," said Miccioli.
The school's announcement drew a variety of reactions from alumni on Facebook and Twitter. Some applauded it. Some called for the statue to stay. Others said they thought alumni input should have been given before a decision was made.
The removal is happening during continuing debates over confederate statues and monuments.
There's also a statue of Sam Davis outside the state capital.
Miccioli said it's because of the people going out and making their voices heard right now that changes are happening, like the statue removal at Montgomery Bell Academy.
"Becoming more conscious about these issues is definitely something I'm working toward, something we should all work toward," he said. "If it makes just one student of color feel more comfortable at the school, then it was absolutely worth it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.