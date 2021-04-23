NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt now has a clinic for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C.
Doctors call it a new and rare syndrome that can develop within four weeks after a child has been exposed to COVID-19.
“I had never heard of it,” Lansanna Young, a mother said.
Young’s son, Jor’den, was diagnosed with MIS-C. Originally, Young thought her 8 year old had a stomach bug, but it only got worse after Super Bowl Sunday.
"He was up underneath my covers shaking telling me he was cold and I checked his temperature again and it was 103.8,” Young said.
Young’s son ended up in the hospital and stayed for a week. It was a scary situation or him.
"I hadn't seen the rest of my family for a while. Thought I was going to have to stay for a long, long time,” Jor’den Locke who was diagnosed with MIS-C said.
It turns out Jor’den had COVID-19 antibodies meaning he had the virus at one point. He was then treated for MIS-C.
Doctors say it can cause different parts of the body like the heart, lungs, kidneys and brain to become inflamed.
"I was kind of in a daze like how does he get it when I've done everything to I was supposed to do to protect him?,” Young said.
A new clinic at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is helping take care of the different complications after a child has had MIS-C. That includes monitoring the heart.
"This is really the first big medical event for many of these kids. It's a huge impact on your life as a child,” Dr. Anna Patrick with Vanderbilt University Medical Center said.
Dr. Patrick said they’ve seen more than 50 kids since it opened. Often times, she said kids are hospitalized for the syndrome and then come back for appointments at the clinic.
Many take medications like steroids to control severe inflammation.
"This is really to help us as we are learning more and more about MIS-C, we already have everything in place to take care of these kids in the best way possible,” Dr. Patrick said.
For Young, she’s just happy to see her son feeling better even if it means no physical activity for now.
"With this being fairly new and rare, no one knows what's to happen with it. All I know now is we're on the up end with him,” Young said.
Doctors at the clinic said they plan to monitor children who had MIS-C for up to a year. One of the goals they have for the clinic is to figure out if the syndrome has long term complications.
