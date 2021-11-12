NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of people helped raise money on Friday morning to help those dealing with substance use disorders.
Cumberland Heights, a nonprofit organization that helps lead individuals to sobriety, hosted “Breakfast of Champions.” The event supports teens who are battling addictions.
Vanderbilt’s Head Baseball Coach Tim Corbin was this year’s keynote speaker. He shared how Cumberland Heights helped turn around a former Vanderbilt pitcher’s life.
“Over the course of time, we took baseball away from him, and we took baseball away because of an addiction issue,” Corbin said. “And he lost a year but spent a tremendous amount of time at Cumberland Heights.”
“A year later, we found the same person…new life, a new lease on life, a new path,” Corbin said. “It’s great to be a part of something that you can happen right in front of your eyes.”
The fundraiser benefited the Arch Academy, a male adolescent program designed for teens from 14 to 18 to recover from their addictions.
