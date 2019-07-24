MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men who officers say fraudulently purchased money orders worth more than $5,000 from local Publix stores.
According to investigators, the fraud was reported at two different locations in Murfreesboro.
One of the men is shown with a short hairstyle while the other man in the red shorts is shown with a dreadlock hairstyle in a ponytail.
If you have any information, contact Detective Westley Hall at 629-201-5611.
