FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A counseling center says addressing mental health has never been more critical than during this pandemic. They're taking a big step soon, and that step will partly be in honor of a local teen.
Long Lane in Franklin is what James Hinesley used to take on his way to Page High School. James was 18-years-old, an Eagle Scout, and had just started his first year at UT when in October 2018, James died by suicide.
"When you've been through a loss like this, it's easy to not want to talk about it and hide," said Amy Alexander, executive director for The Refuge Center for Counseling in Franklin. "The Hinesley family has said, no, we are going to speak out about this issue and help others."
Alexander said working to destigmatize conversations about mental health is especially important during this pandemic.
"In the city of Franklin, we saw 42% more suicides in 2020 than in 2019," she said. "This is something we've got to take seriously."
The center is now raising money to relocate to seven acres on Long Lane, where pictures attached to trees now show what will be there one day. One of those things coming is a playground in memory of James. The Hinesley family is raising money for that playground in James' name.
"The Hinesley family essentially lives across the street from this campus," Alexander said. "They really felt like, had the Refuge Center been in that location, perhaps he would have pulled into our parking lot and sought help instead of taking the actions he did. This gift is nothing short of sacred. It is the greatest honor to have this playground honor James' life."
To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.
