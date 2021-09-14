NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after being shot on Monday night.
The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South 7th Street.
At this time there is no suspect in custody. Police continue to investigate the incident.
News4 will update this story as new information is made available.
