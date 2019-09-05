NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Often times being parent can have it’s own sets of challenges.
Some of the people who face those challenges are those who have children with down syndrome.
This weekend they’re getting time to come together with the help of country star Luke Bryan.
Some 300 mothers who are apart of the the Down Syndrome Diagnose Network are having moms night at Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge bar in downtown.
Bryan has a close family connection to the condition.
Luke Bryan's niece, Sadie Brett Boyer had down syndrome.
Boyer died at just 7 months old due to congenital heart disease.
There is a wing mural inside of Luke's bar to represent her life and the Brett Boyer Foundation.
Mount Juliet mom Stacey Russell's two and half-year old son San also has down syndrome
“Someone told me that I need to familiarize myself with the word stubborn because the extra chromosome is just full of extra stubborn", said Russell.
Russell's son was diagnosed with down syndrome at birth.
Stacey is taking part in the down syndrome diagnose retreat with 700 other moms this weekend.
It's way for them to connect and support each other.
Russell said she was overjoyed when she heard the Luke Bryan bar was donating their space.
“We are going to give you the whole rooftop and the sushi bar a live band, our own signature drink. All this stuff and it usually cost $10,000 and they are going to give it to us for free", said Russell.
Adriana Orsini is the Assistant Director of Marketing for the TC Restaurant Group.
She said it as soon as they heard about the mom's retreat from the Brett Boyer Foundation they knew they wanted to be a part of it.
“I think these moms go through a lot in their daily lives and they’re down here for a conference. We just really want to make them a special city for them so they can remember their time in Nashville.”
The moms wanted to say thank you to the Brett Boyer foundation by holding a fundraiser.
They raised more than $2,500.
