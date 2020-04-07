Of course, all the ways our lives have changed due to the Coronavirus can be especially hard for children to understand. That's where some moms swoop in.
Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville, two boys sat on their stoops across the street from each other.
"He's 8, and I'm 7," said Alan, motioning across the street to best bud Zayden. "We kept seeing each other on the bus. We kept on talking to each other. Every day with me doing that, he became my friend."
The guys can't hang out like they used to.
"Cause of the virus," Zayden said.
"We have to stay away from each other," said Alan. "He's on that side, and I'm on this side."
When you're 7 and 8, having to stay all the way across the street from each other, it might as well be miles. That's where the moms come in.
Alan's mom is Marie Santana. Zayden's mom is Brittany Iafelice.
The moms and their boys are making their Clarksville neighborhood beautiful. The pairs sharpened up their designs with pieces of sidewalk chalk. Brittany and Zayden have created a design making their driveway look like stained glass. Marie and Alan have made a giant puzzle over their driveway.
"It took her two days to do hers," said Marie. "Mine, it took eight hours."
"It was something positive to bring out of this whole thing everyone's going through right now," said Brittany.
The moms and their boys know one day rain is going to wash away what they've done. They'll be ready to make this all over again.
Turns out being across the street may not be so far after all.
"Hey Alan!" Zayden shouted, looking up from his chalk art.
"Hey!" Alan shouted back.
