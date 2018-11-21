Metro Police said three people were killed in a murder-suicide at a home on Cana Circle near Belle Meade.
Police said Gail Andrews Miller, 65, went to 243 Cana Circle and killed her mother, Rachel Andrews, 97, and her sister, Barbara Andrews, 68.
The home was in Cloister at St. Henry, a community for active seniors according to the neighborhood's website.
Police said Rachel Andrews called 911 at 2:05 p.m. and was telling someone not to kill her. The person said "Mama, hang up the phone."
Police said the phone was then disconnected.
Gail Andrews Miller went to the rear of the home where there was a room used for watching TV.
Police believe Miller, who had a five-shot revolver, went to the back of the home and opened fire.
When police arrived, they found Miller still alive in the front of the home. She died before an ambulance arrived. Barbara Andrews was found dead in the back of the home. Rachel Andrews was still alive when EMS arrived. She died after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police spokesman Don Aaron said a suicide note was found at Miller's home on Sneed Road. In the note, Aaron said that Miller asked for forgiveness for what she was about to do.
Police do not know a motive for the murder-suicide. The preliminary investigation showed that Miller had a health issue in the past. Investigators believe that Miller's belief that her medical condition was deteriorating may have influenced her.
This is a retirement community. Neighbors tell me a woman in her 90s lives in the home where the crime scene is located with her daughter. It’s unknown if they are the victims.— Brittany Weiner (@BrittanyNBC) November 21, 2018
The Cloister at St. Henry is a retirement community, neighbors say they never heard the gunshots at the home.
