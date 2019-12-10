FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department said they are investigating a situation in which two people were found dead inside a home Tuesday.
The victims were a 43-year-old mom and her 12-year-old son. They died from gunshot wounds, according to police.
The home is on the 300 block Mealer Street in the Hurstbourne Park neighborhood. A family member of the victims called police around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday after they found the mother and child.
Police say there is no danger to the public and they do not believe there is an at-large suspect.
Neighbors are rattled after two people were found dead in this Franklin home on Mealer St. @FranklinTNPD says there is no danger to the public. We’re expected to get an update soon. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/M3Ns8piTeM— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) December 11, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
