FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department said they are investigating a situation in which two people were found dead inside a home Tuesday.

The victims were a 43-year-old mom and her 12-year-old son. They died from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The home is on the 300 block Mealer Street in the Hurstbourne Park neighborhood. A family member of the victims called police around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday after they found the mother and child.

Police say there is no danger to the public and they do not believe there is an at-large suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

