NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate woman is relieved Metro police made an arrest in her case.
Police said 17-year-old Reginald Williams Jr. was involved in a violent crime spree targeting Lyft drivers.
The mom who was shot during that spree spoke with News4 on Wednesday and the arrest puts a lot of people at ease.
Jeanne Felsted said she's been afraid to leave her house since the shooting on Friday.
She's had flashbacks about the attack on Knowles Street in North Nashville.
Metro police said Williams Jr. stole someone else's phone to book the Lyft ride.
"Him putting his arm around me and putting the gun to my head and when I looked at his face. That's one of the big things I see," Felsted said.
Police told News4 Williams Jr. admitted to being involved in the violent crime spree. The crimes spanning from the sexual assault of one Lyft driver to the shooting of Felsted.
"It's scary to think about what he had done before me," Felsted said.
Felsted's arm and foot are still healing from that night. Handling pain is part of her daily routine now, but she's grateful to be alive.
"I might not have been here today. It's just hard to think about," Felsted said.
Police said Williams Jr. was wearing an ankle monitor supervised by the Department of Children's Services. It was a surprise to Felsted.
"What's going on? Are you not keeping up with the kids under your watch?," Felsted said.
Those are questions DCS hasn't answered yet.
For Felsted, she wants other female rideshare drivers to learn from her experience.
"I want them to be more careful. Pay attention to the areas you're in. Pay attention to the times you go out," Felsted said.
While doesn't plan on driving any time soon, she has one reason to keep moving forward.
"It's hard, but I have to do it for my baby. I got to teach him how to have strength and courage and be brave and do anything he wants to do," Felsted said.
Felsted is concerned about her medical bills from going to the hospital. She's trying to see if Lyft will pay for them because she was on the job when the shooting happened.
So far, she's under the impression that won't happen. News4 emailed Lyft to find out, but so far we haven't heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.