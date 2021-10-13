NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 54-year-old mother of three boys refused to stop when she was diagnosed with aggressive triple-negative breast cancer.
Jennifer Rose was not prepared to slow her life down anytime soon. With no history of cancer in her family, Rose was shocked and devastated by her diagnosis.
"Complete shock mode," Rose said when discussing her diagnosis. "My youngest child was getting ready to start his senior year in high school and I said to Dr. Park, 'Ya know, August is a really busy month for me, could we wait and start in September?' and he looked at me and he said, 'I'm trying to save your life' and…just the enormity of that really shook me to the core."
Rose's chemo sessions began immediately. Now, with several treatments and surgeries behind her, she described the stress and anxiety from all the trauma.
"The emotional part is really hard," said Rose. "I'm...still dealing with it."
A real struggle emotionally, Rose still works hard every day to try and have a positive outlook. She finds support through the organization Breast Cancer Recovery in Action (BRA).
"Nobody should do cancer by themselves," Executive Director of BRA Nancy Brown said. "There's a support group of other women, and you need that support group other than your family and friends that are there for you but don't quite know what to say or do a lot of times."
The group offers help emotionally, mentally, and physically. Rose said that this support is crucial in her life.
"It's' all about teaching people how to take that wake-up moment and begin to understand that self-care is important and here's how you can do it," Brown said. "And after your diagnosis, it can be done safely."
Rose said, "To be with women who understand what you're going through, they don't judge you if you're having a bad day. If you need to talk, they're going to listen and offer support and encouragement."
For more information on the Breast Cancer Recovery in Action organization, click here. Home - Breast cancer Recovery in Action (bragroups.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.