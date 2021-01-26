NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Office of the U.S. Attorney in Middle District of Tennessee confirmed that the mother of the alleged "Zip Tie Guy" will not be released from jail on Tuesday.

Lisa Eisenhart, the mother of Eric Munchel, is accused of conspiring with her son in the attack on the Capitol. Munchel is the man police said was pictured carrying zip ties in the chamber of the Capitol building.

Agents find sniper rifle, stash of weapons in home of “Zip Tie Guy” Federal agents claim the iPhone video Eric Munchel recorded of himself taking part in sacking the U.S. Capitol is being used as evidence against him, a federal detention memorandum shows.

Eisenhart appeared in federal court on Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey S. Frensley found that there was enough probable cause to send the case to a Grand Jury. Eisenhart's attorney argued she did not need to remain in custody.

On Tuesday, David W. Boling, who is the Public Information Officer for the Office of the U.S. Attorney in Middle District of Tennessee, said Frensley has issued a "stay of the order" and Eisenhart will remain in custody. She will be taken to the District of Columbia for further proceedings.

Eisenhart was arrested over a week ago in Nashville.

Judge Grants Temporary Stay in Eric Munchel Ruling, Decision Likely on Monday NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After a more than five hour detention hearing for Eric Munchel, Judge Chip Frensley ruled that release would be appropriate.