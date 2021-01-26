NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mother of the alleged "Zip Tie Guy" could be released from jail. 

MUG - Lisa Eisenhart - 1/17/21
 

Lisa Eisenhart faces federal charges in connection with the Capitol riots.

 

Lisa Eisenhart, the mother of Eric Munchel, is accused of conspiring with her son in the attack on the Capitol. 

Munchel is the man police say was pictured carrying zip ties in the chamber of the Capitol building. 

Eisenhart appeared in federal court on Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey S. Frensley found that there was enough probable cause to send the case to a Grand Jury. 

Eisenhart's attorney argued she did not need to remain in custody. 

She will remain detained until another decision is made later Tuesday.

A stay of her release expires at 5 p.m. Tuesday. 

Eisenhart was arrested over a week ago in Nashville. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.