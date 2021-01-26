NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mother of the alleged "Zip Tie Guy" could be released from jail.

Lisa Eisenhart, the mother of Eric Munchel, is accused of conspiring with her son in the attack on the Capitol.

Munchel is the man police say was pictured carrying zip ties in the chamber of the Capitol building.

Agents find sniper rifle, stash of weapons in home of “Zip Tie Guy” Federal agents claim the iPhone video Eric Munchel recorded of himself taking part in sacking the U.S. Capitol is being used as evidence against him, a federal detention memorandum shows.

Eisenhart appeared in federal court on Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey S. Frensley found that there was enough probable cause to send the case to a Grand Jury.

Eisenhart's attorney argued she did not need to remain in custody.

She will remain detained until another decision is made later Tuesday.

A stay of her release expires at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Eisenhart was arrested over a week ago in Nashville.

