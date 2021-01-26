NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mother of the alleged "Zip Tie Guy" could be released from jail.
Lisa Eisenhart, the mother of Eric Munchel, is accused of conspiring with her son in the attack on the Capitol.
Munchel is the man police say was pictured carrying zip ties in the chamber of the Capitol building.
Federal agents claim the iPhone video Eric Munchel recorded of himself taking part in sacking the U.S. Capitol is being used as evidence against him, a federal detention memorandum shows.
Eisenhart appeared in federal court on Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey S. Frensley found that there was enough probable cause to send the case to a Grand Jury.
Eisenhart's attorney argued she did not need to remain in custody.
She will remain detained until another decision is made later Tuesday.
A stay of her release expires at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Eisenhart was arrested over a week ago in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After a more than five hour detention hearing for Eric Munchel, Judge Chip Frensley ruled that release would be appropriate.
A Nashville man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol will not be getting out of jail and now, a federal judge is ordering Eric Munchel to be transported to Washington D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.