Eight years ago, a woman's teenage son went missing in Franklin. Now, she's got a plan to get answers in her son's case. She's catching as many eyes as possible.
The traffic's often busy at the cross of Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro Rd. in Franklin. Monica Button said that's exactly why the place is right for her billboard.
"That's my son," said Button, referring to the picture that looks over the intersection. "Something happened to him, and I'm not going to quit until I find out what did."
In September 2011, Button's 18-year-old son Nieko Lisi drove out of his Jasper, New York home, dropped off a friend in Michigan and arrived in Franklin, Tennessee. Lisi had spent his junior year of high school in Franklin. He was last seen staying at a home on Flintlock Dr. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.
Lisi's truck was found in Nashville in 2016, but investigators have still not said exactly where it was located.
"There are people who live in the city of Franklin who are responsible for the truck, for my son disappearing," Button said. "I want to know the answers to my questions. Why? Why did this happen? Why are there no arrests?"
Eight years later and living 800 miles from where her son went missing, Button knew there was something she could do.
"The cost of billboards was astronomical in that area, so we were very fortunate when Southern Billboards offered to do the print and set-up for us at $1,000," said Button.
She said she's held raffles and fundraisers to ensure the billboard will stay at the intersection for a while to come.
Button didn't stop at that. She said Wingate Media donated three months to run an ad on their digital billboards, so it can be seen in Franklin businesses like the Unruli Aveda Salon.
"We all just love him, and we miss him," said Button. "Some people would try to convince me, if he's on the run, he's okay. My son had contact with his family and friends, and he contacted no one. When you don't hear from someone for a year, two years, three years, something is wrong. The one thing that makes me sure he's not out there is that he knows how much we loved him. He loved us. No matter what was going on in his life, he would have reached out to someone."
"It's not even about people being arrested for me," said Button. "It's about having a place I can go, and I know where he is. I want to be able to go and have a place where my son is laying. He should not have been discarded like garbage in Franklin or Nashville. Tell me where my son's body is because that's what I want to know."
