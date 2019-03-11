NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee mom fights for a new law allowing parents to view school bus surveillance video.
Lawmakers will consider a bill this week to allow parents to do just that whenever there are reports of harm, harassment, or bullying involving their child.
Brooke Wilkerson said she faced several roadblocks trying to find out what happened to her 5-year-old daughter on a Marshall County school bus last year.
She's testifying before a Senate Education Committee on Wednesday asking for "transparency."
“When I asked her about the bus ride, she got really upset,” Wilkerson recalls. “She told me a 12-year-old student on the bus had told her not to tell her mommy about their secret tickling game.”
Wilkerson said she went to school officials and even the sheriff's office to find out what really happened on the bus.
“In the end, they did allow me to view the footage, but they made it as difficult as possible,” Wilkerson said. “I did see the video and it didn't show anything, and that was my biggest concern. I just wanted to know what happened. I was OK if nothing happened.
“All I'm asking for is transparency, that if something happens to any student on the bus, that both parents involved can get the full picture and know what to do from there.”
School leaders said it's not so simple. They treat surveillance video as though it's part of a student's record. They said federal law protects it.
Jacob Sorrells, director of Marshall County Schools, cites the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA.
“FERPA is meant to protect student's privacy, so that would mean their records,” Sorrells said. “Our attorney has repeatedly told us treat it just as you would a student's record. Bus video, school video is part of a student's educational record.”
Sorrells said the school system has nothing to hide.
“It would be a lot easier if we could show (parents).” Sorrells said. “When we deny (the requests) they automatically think and become suspicious of us and feel like we're not being truthful.”
Wilkerson now home-schools her daughter and is petitioning other parents to support the law change.
