For many parents who's kids are starting the school year online, juggling work and their kid's school can be difficult. One Middle Tennessee mom took the phrase "it takes a village" literally, developing a plan to lighten the load for parents nearby and herself and bring the classroom to home.
While school officials in Williamson County keep an eye on COVID-19 numbers, students in 3-12 grades will start the year remote learning for at least two weeks.
"We’ve just kind of had to get creative and figure it out on our own really," said Kim Neese, who's two daughters are in fourth and fifth grades. "We all elected to go in person. But that’s not an option right now."
Neese who works full time herself put the idea in a Facebook post; group together five nearby kids in the same grade in what she called "Pods."
"There’s that good thing where we actually get to keep our jobs," said Neese. "They will rotate homes so that each parent only has to take one day off from work."
Five kids, each household hosts one day of the work week to allow for better flexibility, especially in districts like in Williamson County. The plan is for students to go back to the classroom but if COVID-19 case numbers climb, classrooms could close again.
"At least now there’s a plan and their teacher will be engaged and logged on with them and I think the ones actually teaching the lesson," said Neese.
"Dedicate a space whether you put up dividers or chairs around a dining room table and just know one day a week you’re sort of a substitute teacher," Neese explained so other families can participate.
Neese tells NEWS4, more than 20 nearby students and their families plan to participate in the pods.
She says the pods also allow for her daughters and other students to continue the social side of learning as well.
"They’ve been home since March, pretty early March. So they are really ready to get back to school," said Neese.
Neese explained, for her, pods may not work for everyone. She says having two children in different grades means she may have to take two days off to host, but the solution still helps save money because she won't have to hire a tutor or babysitter.
