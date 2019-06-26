CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police say a mother has been charged and her husband is currently wanted for aggravated child abuse after her young children were found with chemical burns on their faces.
According to Clarksville Police Department, officers received a call on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. about a woman who was possibly high with her three children at home.
When police arrived on scene, they transported the three children to the hospital. All three of the children were between the ages of one and five years of age and had visible and varying signs of injury.
One of the children had a swollen face and eye due to chemical burns and had bruising on her back and thighs. Another had chemical burns to his face and stomach and what appeared to be cuts to his eye and bruising on his back as well. The youngest child had marks on her ankle and chin as well as severe diaper rash.
Investigators say their mother, 31-year-old Tiffani Hudson, had been asleep when the children had gotten into chemical cleaning supplies and sprayed each other with bleach from the bottles.
The apartment where they lived was found to be in deplorable condition, and the back room had Tide pods scattered and crushed across the floor. Investigators also noted a strong smell of chemicals and various bottles on the floor, including several bottles of acetone and bleach in the room where the children were found.
There was reportedly liquid bleach on the floor throughout the apartment as well as dirty laundry and scattered trash. The kitchen was noted as unusable and cluttered with dirty dishes, furniture, and debris. There was a bucket on the floor with a milky white substance and there was a milky white substance spilled on the floor.
Officers noted overflowing trash, and no clean surface throughout the home. There was also no safe spot for the children to sit or sleep.
Tiffani Hudson's husband 31-year-old Carl Hudson is also wanted for aggravated child abuse and has warrants out for his arrest. The children were taken to the hospital for treatment and were released to the safety of another party. Once arrested, Carl Hudson faces three counts of aggravated child abuse.
Tiffani Hudson was booked into Montgomery County Jail and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect. She was booked on a $150,000 bond.
If you have any information that would aid investigators in the whereabouts of Carl Hudson, you're asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5375 or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.
