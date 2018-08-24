A mother has lost custody of her children after leaving a toddler in a closed van and trying to fight restaurant staff in the parking lot.
The restaurant manager at Longhorn Steakhouse on Murfreesboro Pike told police they saw Alisha Vega leave her 4-year-old unattended in the van with the doors closed and windows rolled up.
Once she stopped trying to fight, Vega admitted to drinking and taking medications.
The 4-year-old and Vega’s other child are now in DCS custody.
