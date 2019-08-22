FRANKLIN, TN In Nashville these days, when a big blue truck rolls into a neighborhood, you might hear kids scream...."The Ice Cream Man!"
Well those kids would be wrong.
It's actually the Ice Cream Mom and her son.
Lynne Bradley and her boy do the making and the scooping, have now for 10 years.
The Ice Cream is beautiful, sweet and smooth all the time.
Somehow they keep on ticking, while customers keep on licking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.