NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 has been following Evie Carroll since she signed up for the trial in August.

"I thought this was a way to give back to the community and help other people out there," Carroll said a few months ago.

Evie is a retired nurse, having spent three decades helping patients at Vanderbilt. Now, she’s enjoying that retirement by volunteering to be part of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial at the same hospital.

Since August, she’s received two injections.

"I don't know whether it was the vaccine or placebo. Since I did have symptoms, very mild symptoms 24 hours out that included nausea and body aches, I presumed it was the vaccine," Evie told Cameron Taylor.

On Monday, Moderna announced that their early data shows that the vaccine is nearly 95% effective, which is positive news for this retired nurse.

Moderna's vaccine for COVID-19 is one of the vaccines being studied at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Researchers are hoping this announcement is just the beginning of good news.

"I actually sat up in bed and looked at the television to hear the rest of it. Very excited."

More than 30,000 people are part of the phase three trial across the country. Here in Nashville, Vanderbilt is leading the research efforts. Dr. Buddy Creech is the Program Director.

“This was a good wind in the sails today to be able to see that the 500 or so we enrolled here at Vanderbilt that a number of them may be protected right now,” Creech said.

Evie calls the process a well-oiled machine and today’s news gives her even more hope.

"I think there's going to be one very soon. One very soon."