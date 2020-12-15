NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The FDA finds the Moderna Vaccine “safe and effective,” and this vaccine is being studied in Vanderbilt Medical Center trials.
“I would imagine Moderna can start shipping next week,” Dr. William Schaffner, Division of Infectious Diseases at VUMC, said
Schaffner said Moderna’s Vaccine would be given the yay or nay this weekend for emergency approval.
“We’ll go to the CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices, and they will make their recommendations just as they did with the Pfizer Vaccine,” Schaffner said.
Moderna could be the second vaccine to be administered to thousands across the country. Like the Pfizer Vaccine, it’s given in two separate doses—given weeks apart. Dr. Schaffner said there’s one major difference that may allow the Moderna Vaccine to be given to even more people.
“I think this vaccine doesn’t require all the stringent, very, very low-temperature requirements that the Pfizer Vaccine does,” Schaffner said. “So, the Moderna Vaccine I think will be more widely distributed to pharmacies, doctors’ offices and can be used in rural areas.”
Currently, the analysis done by the FDA says Moderna’s Vaccine is less effective in older people. For people ages 18 to 65, the effectiveness is 96%, compared to 86% of 65 and older.
