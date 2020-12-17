NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 is expected to come to Tennessee, according to Department of Health officials.
The initial shipment of of 115,000 doses is estimated to leave for Tennessee on Sunday with arrival on Monday. The shipment will be sent to all 95 Tennessee county health departments, according to Tennessee Department of Health.
"Smaller hospitals that are not receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are expected to receive Moderna vaccine the week of Dec. 28," Tennessee Department of Health said in a statement on Thursday.
The FDA also announced that vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sent to Tennessee may include include enough of the vaccine to provide six or possibly seven doses. This announcement means there are as many as 11,000 more doses of this vaccine to provide than originally expected.
“We are excited to receive these additional vaccines and see our COVID-19 vaccination activities underway,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP said in a statement on Thursday. “Tennessee county health department staff members will administer the Moderna vaccine to first responders, home health care providers and student health care providers in partnership with these organizations and their local community emergency management agencies.”
Vaccines in Tennessee
|COVID-19 Vaccine
|Pfizer-BioNTech
|Moderna
|Shipping Date
|Dec. 16, 2020
|Est. Dec. 20, 2020
|Target Date to Begin Administration
|Dec. 17, 2020
|Est. Dec. 21, 2020
|Priority Population for Vaccination
|Frontline hospital health care workers
|Frontline hospital health care workers, first responders, long-term care facility residents and staff, home health providers, student health providers
|Number of Doses
|56,550*
|115,200
|Location
|28 sites covering 74 hospitals
|95 county health departments and small hospitals that did not receive Pfizer vaccine
|Storage Requirements
|Ultra-cold storage (-70Â° F)
|Frozen storage (-20Â°F)
*Approximately 11,000 additional doses anticipated
Health officials said Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable and a patient must receive two doses of the same vaccine.
“Tennessee’s plan for allocation of COVID-19 vaccine has been thoughtfully developed with a focus on how best to serve our diverse populations and communities, and to ensure distribution of vaccination sites across all 95 counties, especially in rural areas and those with high concentrations of people in vulnerable populations,” Piercey said.
The plan for vaccines in Tennessee was last updated on Dec. 2. To see the plan, click here.
